Croatian Prime Minister wishes happy Easter to displaced Ukrainians

Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

After attending Easter mass on Sunday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic wished a happy Easter to everyone, notably to the displaced Ukrainians who were at the service.

“This is a time when we can all together examine in peace what we do, our actions, our decisions, try and collect our thoughts and be even better, towards others, towards those most in need,” he said.

“I’m pleased that the displaced from Ukraine were also at mass today, mainly mothers with their children, which once again speaks to how big the tragedy is which this Easter and for more than 50 days now has befallen the Ukrainian people. That’s why I’m pleased that Croatia is once again showing a big heart and giving great support to the Ukrainian people and those who, in these difficult circumstances, have found a temporary home in Croatia,” the prime minister said.