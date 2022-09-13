Croatian president to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Share:







Source: Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic will attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

The funeral is expected to be attended by hundreds of heads of state or government and other senior state officials from around the world, as well as several European kings and queens. Among them will be US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96. She will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at noon Central European Time (11am local time).