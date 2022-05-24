Croatian president rules out possibility of armed conflicts in Bosnia

Share:







Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday there was a risk of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina deteriorating and that his intention is to prevent that and help find "a framework for coexistence of the three constituent peoples in Bosnia", however, he ruled out the possibility of an armed conflict.

“Anyone starting to talk of a war erupting in BiH should get their mouth taped over,” said Milanovic adding that speculations like that amount to war-mongering propaganda.

“Who will attack whom in BiH? Perhaps, Serbs with their three armoured vehicles?,” Milanovic quipped ironically, insisting that not enough weapons existed for anyone to spark an armed conflict.

He announced a phone call to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for Tuesday afternoon so as to inform him of what is going on in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Last week, the Croatian president sent a letter about this issue to Stoltenberg.

Milanovic said that “when it comes to knowing about the developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, international leaders are not updated,” accusing Croatia’s diplomats of that.

Milanovic accused Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of boycotting his proposal to hold a session of the National Security Council to discuss the state of affairs in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He also criticised Plenkovic over a lack of a joint position on the issue, and again ruled out that “there was anything personal in that conflict.”