Croatian President issues message for Orthodox Easter

Share:







Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Christian Orthodox faithful for Easter, saying that this holiday always gave hope of a better tomorrow and a victory of the good despite challenges and difficulties faced by people.

“We live in a time when mutual understanding, nobility and tolerance are needed even more for a victory of the good to create a society in which the difference and dignity of every person will be respected. May this atmosphere of Easter be an additional encouragement to the faithful, and to us all, to build such a society,” the president said.