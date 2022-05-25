Croatian Presiden: Croatia too could have indicted Serbian President, but didn’t

Share:







Source: Andrej Tarfila / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

President Zoran Milanovic repeated on Wednesday that Serbia should "watch its actions" and that he was only asking for "a fair relationship" between the two countries, adding that Croatia could have indicted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic but made a political decision not to do it.

“Look at what is happening to Sweden which wants to join NATO. Maybe it had reason to be arrogant towards Turkey over the past 30 years but now it is asking for mercy. So, watch what you say and do because what goes around comes around,” Milanovic said in a message to Serbia.

The Serbian War Crimes Prosecutor’s Office has issued an indictment against Croatian Air Force officers Vladimir Mikac, Zdenko Radulj, Zeljko Jelenic, and Danijel Borovic for war crimes against Serb civilians because on 7 and 8 August 1995, during Operation Storm, they allegedly ordered a missile attack on a refugee convoy outside Bosanski Petrovac and in Svodna, near Novi Grad in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the indictment, 13 people were killed in the attack, including six children, while 24 were wounded.

Milanovic on Tuesday said that the indictment would cost Serbia, which Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic today interpreted as a threat.

“Who is Serbia’s prime minister? Is Brnabic still the prime minister?… I have not seen her in Krk for a long time, she is welcome,” Milanovic said in an allusion to the fact that Brnabic’s family from her father’s side hails from the northern Adriatic island.

Recalling the time when he served as prime minister from 2011 to 2016, Milanovic said that “Vucic’s speech in Glina (in 1995) was a criminal act”, but a political decision was made for Croatia not to indict him.

“Vucic did not kill anyone, that’s true, but his rhetoric at the time cost many people their lives and souls,” he added.

Criticising Serbia for accusing Croatian pilots of crimes, Milanovic said he was only asking Serbia to act in a fair manner, recalling that Croatia was a member “of the associations Serbia aspires to join.”

He added that there was no need for the Serbian PM “to be nervous” because he was also speaking in Serbia’s favour.

Milanovic repeated that some conditions set by the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts (HAZU) for Serbia’s EU accession are “exaggerated” and that “one should refrain from humiliating anyone” but that the neighbouring country should “be careful about what it does” considering its EU membership bid.