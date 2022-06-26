Croatian police working on implementing new IT systems

Share:







Source: PU splitsko-dalmatinska/Ilustracija

Croatian Chief of police Nikola Milina said on Sunday that Croatia was fully ready to apply the Schengen acquis and was working with others in the European Union on the implementation of new information technology systems.

“The Croatian police service has done all, and there are already several decisions saying that Croatia is technically fully ready to apply the Schengen acquis. Now this process is at a political level,” Milina told the press during a visit to Glina, where he attended a ceremony marking the 31st anniversary of the start of armed resistance against the Serb military aggression.

He said that the police were working with others in the EU on the implementation of new large information technology systems and adjustments relating to a new package that is under preparation.

On Friday, the European Council endorsed the recommendation for Croatia’s accession to the euro area, and next week the French EU Presidency will start the decision-making process on accession to the Schengen passport-free area. A decision on accession on 1 January might be adopted in the autumn.

Asked about migration, Milina said that the Croatian police were highly trained and prepared, but that this process never stopped.