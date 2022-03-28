Croatian PM sends message of support during concert marathon for Ukraine

Share:







Source: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS, Ilustracija

The whole of Europe, including Croatia, shows solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its fight for freedom and the values we share, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in his message issued on the occasion of a concert marathon for Ukraine that was held on Sunday evening.

Dozens of internationally renowned musicians were included in that concert marathon that started 5:30 p.m. CET. Also other artists, athletes and politicians from around the world sent messages of support during the concert “Save Ukraine – Stop the War”.

The venue of the charity campaign was in Warsaw. Under the auspices of the Polish TV broadcaster TVP, the two-hour concert marathon was broadcast by other TV broadcasters from 20 European countries as well as streaming platforms.

PM Plenkovic wrote on Twitter that Ukraine is a victim of the Russian military aggression and that the entire Europe, including Croatia, expressed strong solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its fight for freedom.

He reiterated Croatia’s readiness to continue expressing solidarity and offering support and assistance in the political, humanitarian, technical and and other sense for the Ukrainian cause, and ended his message with “#StandWithUkraine!”.