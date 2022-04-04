Croatian PM Plenkovic congratulates Orban and Vucic on election victories

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on their victories in the elections in their respective countries on Sunday.

“I extend congratulations to Orban on his convincing victory and his fourth term for premiership,” Plenkovic said after a meeting of his HDZ party in Zagreb on Monday evening.

Plenkovic also congratulated Vucic and his Serb Progressive Party (SNS) for having won a majority support in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Croatian PM said that he was particularly happy to see that according to all the available data, the Serbian Croat leader Tomislav Zigmanov, also secured a seat in the Serbian parliament.

It is particularly important for the promotion and protection of the interests of the Croats in the Serbian legislature, said Plenkovic.