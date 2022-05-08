Croatian PM on visit to Ukraine

Share:







Source: Vlada RH

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Kyiv on Sunday morning to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Croatian government said in a press release.

“President Zelensky has informed me about the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian people and soldiers have demonstrated exceptional resistance in defending their families, their homes and their country,” Plenkovic wrote on Twitter.

“Croatia knows what it is like to be a victim of military aggression. It stands firmly by Ukraine and supports its European path,” he added.

Plenkovic wrote that he was visiting Ukraine, the victim of Russian aggression, ahead of Europe Day. After meeting with the parliament speaker, he said that Croatia continued to provide Ukraine with “political-diplomatic and all other support” and continued parliamentary cooperation, in particular regarding Ukraine’s EU path.

The Croatian prime minister has said earlier that Zagreb supports the idea of Ukraine being granted special status in the EU.

Later today, Plenkovic is scheduled to visit Irpin and Bucha, the sites of war crimes just outside Kyiv.

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman is also in the Ukrainian capital.

Plenkovic and Radman were welcomed by Croatian Ambassador Anica Djamic, who has returned to Kyiv to continue running the Embassy.

Before the invasion, Plenkovic attended the Crimea Platform Summit with EU leaders in August 2021 and paid an official visit to Ukraine in December 2021.