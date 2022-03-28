Croatian pensioner associations condemn war in Ukraine

Share:







Source: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

The Pensioners' Union (SUH) and Association of Pensioners (MUH) on Monday expressed sadness over the "inconceivable destruction" in Ukraine and condemned the Russian invasion, underscoring that over two million elderly people in east Ukraine are "at extreme risk" from the war.

While Ukrainian people are fleeing their homes and many remain to fight and save the lives of the local population from the deadly attacks by the Russian army, we express our sadness over the inconceivable destruction that is occurring on European soil in the 21st century, the two pensioners’ associations said in a joint press release.

They said that millions of Ukrainian refugees are mostly women and children, however very little is being said about the elderly who in most cases are remaining in Ukraine to mind their destroyed homes.

“They are then exposed to war destruction, shortages of food, and hunger. There is a shortage of drinking water and they are in constant fear of death and in permanent stress,” the associations said and added that more than two million elderly people in east Ukraine are at risk of being killed in the war or being socially isolated.

The associations warned, among other things, that the elderly do not have access to medicines or food, they are less mobile and it is more difficult for them to take cover in bomb shelters.

“As many as 90% of pensioners in war areas, are not receiving their pension allowances nor they have access to any income. And even if they did, they cannot withdraw their money or they have nowhere to spend it because of the shortage of food,” the associations noted, saying that the situation resembles a humanitarian disaster, particularly for the elderly.

The pensioners’ associations most strongly condemn the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and advocate the urgent cessation of war hostilities and the establishment of dialogue and negotiations within the framework of the UN to prevent any further loss of human lives and devastation.

“Croatian pensioners know very well what war is and what it means to be the victim of aggression hence we express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people and in particular pensioners and elderly citizens whose lives are in jeopardy in Ukraine,” the associations said.