Croatian parliament expresses deep sympathy with Srebrenica genocide victims

Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP

The Croatian parliament on Monday observed a minute's silence to express deep sympathy with the victims of the Srebrenica genocide and their loved ones on the 27th anniversary of the atrocity.

May they rest in God’s peace, Deputy Speaker Zeljko Reiner said, recalling that in 2009 the Parliament declared 11 July Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day.

“The genocide in Srebrenica brought to light all the ruthlessness and brutality of its perpetrators, just as it revealed the incapability of international politics and the unwillingness to respond to the Serbo-Chetnik aggression in Southeast Europe as well as the conscious looking the other way from the crimes which first happened in Croatia, and then in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he said.

The Srebrenica genocide occurred in July 1995, when 8,372 Bosniak men and boys from the Srebrenica enclave were killed by Bosnian Serb soldiers and police.

