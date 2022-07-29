Croatian Navy vessel runs aground at Kornati islands

Share:







Source: Miranda Cikotic / PIXSELL

A Croatian Navy vessel ran aground at the Kornati islands in the central Adriatic on Friday morning, the Defence Ministry confirmed in a press release.

The incident occurred at 6.40 am during a training mission for cadets from the Croatian Military Academy.

The DBM-81 Cetina landing craft and minelayer was sailing from Dugi Otok to the southern naval port of Lora.

There were 18 crew members as well as 21 cadets and three instructors from the Croatian Military Academy on board. No one was injured, but the ship suffered some damage, the Defence Ministry said, adding that an investigation was under way.