Croatian natural gas distributor has not received request for payments in rubles

Source: Igor Soban/PIXSELL

Croatian natural gas distributor PPD has so far not received a request from its Russian partner to make payments in rubles, the company told the Croatian state news agency Hina on Friday.

“PPD has so far not received a request from out supplier, Gazprom Export, to change the contractual provisions. Deliveries are running smoothly and PPD is meeting all its obligations towards all its buyers,” the company said.

PPD said that the security of supply was its “absolute priority” and that it was ensuring the security of supply thanks to all its suppliers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had signed a decree requiring foreign buyers to pay for Russian natural gas in roubles from 1 April.

Foreign buyers from countries deemed hostile would have to open a special account with Gazprombank, otherwise gas deliveries would be suspended.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped,” the Russian president said.