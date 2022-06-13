Croatian interior minister Bozinovic meets with UEFA president Ceferin

Share:







Source: n1

Croatia's Minister of the Interior, Davor Bozinovic, spoke with European Football Federation (UEFA) president Aleksander Ceferin in Geneva on Monday about ways to improve safety at football matches.

Ceferin underscored the importance of cooperation between federations, clubs and fans in order to exchange all information that contributes to smooth organization of football matches during the preparation, planning and implementation of security measures.

The aim is to encourage clubs to develop and maintain proactive and regular communication with fans and their representatives with the aim of forming partnerships and solving problems, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Prevention was identified as a key activity in combating hooliganism at sports competitions, and the European Court of Human Rights also supports member states in the fight against hooliganism and their efforts to combat violence at sports competitions.

The UEFA president welcomed the efforts of European national federations to combat the problems of modern football and offered full support in addressing problems.

Bozinovic presented the highlights of the security protocol for high-risk football matches, which is being prepared in cooperation between the Ministry, the Croatian Football Federation, clubs and fans. Its intention is to ensure the safety of spectators, competitors and other participants, as well as to protect citizens and property.

Bozinovic expressed satisfaction that the UEFA had chosen the southern Croatian Adriatic island of Hvar as the venue for the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in July this year.

The meeting with Čeferin was also attended by UEFA chief of football Zvonimir Boban and Croatian deputy police chief Damir Baric.