Croatian hospital and Israeli company research cell therapy to treat Covid

Source: Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash / Ilustracija

Cell-based therapy for Covid-19 and osteoarthritis and lab bone tissue production are the goals of the strategic cooperation agreed in Zagreb on Tuesday between Zagreb's St. Catherine Specialty Hospital and the Israeli biotech corporation Bonus BioGroup.

The two institutions have set new guidelines for Covid-19 treatment with mesenchymal stem cells, which have yielded excellent results, the press were told after the strategic cooperation agreement was signed.

Besides Covid, Israeli and Croatian scientists will jointly research the treatment of degenerative conditions and damaged cartilage tissue, also with mesenchymal stem cells, which are very effective in tissue regeneration, it was said.

Cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine are new breakthroughs in modern medicine, said Dragan Primorac, president of the Zagreb hospital’s steering council. He added that he was especially pleased that this cooperation put Croatian health on the global map.

Israeli Ambassador Ilan Mor attended the signing of the agreement, welcoming the cooperation between, as he said, two great institutions whose results push the boundaries of medicine.