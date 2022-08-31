Croatian government ministers visit Bosnia, pledge €4.3m aid to Bosnian Croats

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia's ministers of agriculture and education, Marija Vuckovic, and Radovan Fuchs, and senior state official, Zvonko Milas, on Wednesday visited Bosnia and Herzegovina to pledge "further support" to Bosnian Croats, announcing more financial support from Croatia, state news agency Hina said on Wednesday.

Agreements were signed with Bosnian Croat users of the so-called support program for Bosnian Croats for 2022, which includes 148 projects that Croatia will co-finance with 32.5 million kuna (€4.3 million).

“Eleven of these projects are related to healthcare, 17 to science and education, 25 to culture, 78 to agriculture, and 17 projects in other fields,” Hina vaguely explained.

A government official with the Central State Office for Croats Abroad, Zvonko Milas, said that the Croatian government “provides important support to Croat associations and institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” through which “it strengthens and encourages the Croat people in their efforts to remain in BiH and develop and preserve their national identity.”