Croatian government extends freeze on price of basic fuels

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Croatian government has extended the freeze on the price of basic fuels at filling stations off the motorways for another 14 days.

In a conference call on Monday morning, the government adopted a decree setting the highest retail and wholesale prices for petroleum products and a decree amending the decree on excise taxes on energy products and electricity, under which the highest retail price of petroleum products will remain the same as in the last two weeks.

At off-motorway filling stations, the price of basic Eurodiesel will remain 13.08 kuna and the price of basic petrol Eurosuper 95 13.50 kuna per litre. The price of blue-dyed diesel is capped at 9.45 kuna per litre.

The purpose of all the measures taken by the government is to preserve the citizens’ living standards, the security of energy supply and revenues during the tourist season, the government said in a statement.

Wholesale prices are fixed so that, with all payable dues, they do not exceed the highest prices set for retail selling points off the motorways.

The latest decision will also protect small distributors of petroleum products, the government noted.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)