Croatian Football Federation hosts delegation from Dinamo Kyiv

Source: Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

President of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) Marijan Kustic and his close associates have hosted a high-level delegation from the Dinamo Kyiv Football Club headed by the club's President Igor Surkis, the HNS said on Thursday.

The Kyiv club will play a charity match against Dinamo Zagreb at Maksimir Stadium on Thursday evening and all the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards assisting Ukrainian refugees and the Ukrainian people.

Surkis thanked the HNS leadership for their hospitality and support.

Surkis, former president of the Ukrainian Football Association and vice president of UEFA, particularly thanked Croatia’s U-20 coach Ognjen Vukojevic for his engagement in arranging this visit.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Croatia Vasyl Kyrylych also thanked Croatia for its support for Ukraine.