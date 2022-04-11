Croatian FM: War crimes in Ukraine should be investigated

Share:







Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Monday that Russian war crimes in Ukraine should be investigated and those responsible brought to account.

“War crimes should be investigated and those responsible must answer for them,” Grlic-Radman told reporters on arrival in Luxembourg for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the EU foreign ministers had a working breakfast with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A. A. Khan. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova participated by video link.

Grlic-Radman said that the meeting would also focus on the importance of the Western Balkans and stability in the region.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina is in a deep political crisis. Electoral reform should ensure the legality and integrity of the forthcoming elections in the country,” he said.

Grlic-Radman said that Serbia was expected to continue aligning with the EU foreign policy and its values and principles.

Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, has refused to align with the EU foreign policy and impose sanctions on Russia after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Serbia’s position is becoming untenable and there is growing pressure on Belgrade to decide which way it will go.

Several EU foreign ministers have supported tougher sanctions against Russia. EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell, who recently visit Kyiv and Bucha together with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that new sanctions were always on the table.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the Commission was working on details of a ban on oil imports from Russia as part of a possible sixth package of sanctions, but that nothing had been decided yet.