Croatian firefighters helping their colleagues in neighbouring countries

Source: N1 / Dora Cimić

Nine firefighters and four fire trucks from Umag, Pazin, Porec and Pula in Istria County were dispatched on Wednesday to help their Slovenian colleagues in putting out a large wildfire near Trieste.

The fire, which has been raging for days, has caused a collapse, as a result of which the affected region has been left without electricity and some of the roads have been closed to traffic, the Croatian Fire Service said.

“Firefighting knows no borders, and our help to our colleagues in neighbouring countries is unquestionable. Today we are sending them aid in personnel and equipment in the hope that the fire will be put under control soon,” Istria County Fire Service commander Dino Kozlevac said.

He added that two firefighters and a fire truck from Umag have been sent to help their Slovenian colleagues as well.