Croatian farmers report 30 pct lower yields of maize and sugar beet in 2022

Source: Pibaxay/Ilustracija

This year 1.5 million tons of corn will be produced in Croatia, which will be 32.6 percent down from 2021, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing a publicly available report released by the state statistics bureau.

The average maize production in the country this year will be 5.4 tons per hectare, down from last year’s 7.8 tons.

“This year’s smaller yields are due to unusually high temperatures and summer drought,” Hina explained.

The yield of sugar beet is also expected to drop this year, by 30.7 percent, to 490,000 tons. The yield is now 55.1 tons per hectare, down from last year’s 70.2 tons. The yield of soya beans is expected to drop 23.7 percent to 174,000 tons. The yield is now 2.0 tonns per hectare, down from last year’s 2.6 tons.

In addition, sunflower farming is expected to produce 12,000 tons of the valuable oil-making plant, or 3.2 percent down from 2021. The yield is 2.4 tons per hectare, down from last year’s 3.0 tons.