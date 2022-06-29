Croatian defence industry presented in European Parliament

Share:







Source: N1

Protective gear and other products of the Croatian defence industry were presented in the European Parliament on Wednesday as part of a conference on strengthening Europe's security and defence, organised by Croatian MEP Karlo Ressler.

Security and defence are not a choice today but fundamental issues which come first, he said, per a press release from his office.

Croatia’s defence industry is one of its strongest and most successful exports and deserves, alongside other European colleagues, even stronger EU support so that Europe stays the safest continent, Ressler added.

Among those attending the conference was former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who said the situation caused by the Russian aggression on Ukraine called for unity and strengthening the common defence.

She noted that 90% of EU citizens live in NATO countries and called for deeper cooperation between the EU and NATO.

Also present at the conference were Croatian Regional Development and EU Funds Minister Natasa Tramisak, Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva, and representatives of Croatian and European military companies and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Defence Industry.