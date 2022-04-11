Croatian clubs Dinamo and Hajduk announce charity matches with Ukrainian clubs

Share:







Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

The Zagreb-based Dinamo football club will play a match with its namesake from Kyiv on 28 April and the proceeds from the event will go to Ukraine, the Croatian club reported on Monday on its website.

Thus, the GNK Dinamo has joined the initiative of Kyiv’s Dynamo to play a match as part of a fund-raising campaign called “Stop the War” and “Match for Peace”.

Apart from this match on 28 April in Zagreb, charity matches with Kyiv’s Dynamo will be played by the Warsaw-based Legia club, the Istanbul-based Galatasary, the Bucharest-based FCSB, as well as by Borrusia Dortmund.

On 1 May, Croatia’s other major football powerhouse, Hajduk Split, and the football club Shakhtar Donetsk will play another charity match in Split, and the proceeds will go to the defenders of Ukraine, volunteer associations and war-afflicted children.