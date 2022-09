Share:







Source: eljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

A member of the Croatian Army Command for Cyber Space has died in the clinic of the Franjo Tuđman Military Academy in Zagreb after jogging, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

An autopsy will be performed at the Institute for Forensic Medicine and Criminology, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Minister of Defence, Ministry staff and members of the Armed Forces have extended their condolences to the family.