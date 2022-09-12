Croatian and Ukrainian parliament speakers talk upcoming Crimean Platform summit

Share:







Source: N1

The Croatian and Ukrainian parliament speakers, Gordan Jandrokovic and Ruslan Stefanchuk, on Monday held a video conference on plans for the first parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform to be held in Zagreb in October, the Croatian Parliament reported on Monday.

The summit, organized by the Croatian and Ukrainian parliaments, will be held in Zagreb on 25 October.

After two summits of heads of state and government in Kyiv on August 2021 and online in August this year, the upcoming summit in Zagreb establishes the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform. About fifty delegations led by parliament speakers of the participating states of the Crimea Platform are expected to attend, according to the press release.

Stefanchuk thanked Croatia for its multifaceted support so far, highlighting the selfless reception of Ukrainian refugees, while he sees Croatia’s willingness to be a co-organizer and host of the Crimea Platform summit as confirmation that Ukraine can count on its Croatian friends.

Stefanchuk in particular underscored the value of transferring Croatian knowledge and experience from its accession process to the European Union, which Ukraine is seriously counting on, as well as assistance in postwar reconstruction and mine clearance, the press release says.

Jandrokovic recalled the Parliamentary Declaration on Ukraine, adopted on 25 February this year and confirmed Croatia’s clear and strong support for Ukraine in its defensive war. He expressed his permanent openness to help Ukraine on the way to European integration and in the reconstruction of the war-torn country and the revival of its economy, the press release concludes.