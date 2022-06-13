Croatian and Ukrainian children participate in Savudrija Bay seabed cleanup

Share:







Source: Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash / ilustracija

Over 60 children from Ukraine, as well as from Zagreb and the quake-hit central Croatian region of Banovina, took part in an environmental drive called "Cleaning Without Borders" to remove underwater waste in Savudrija Bay, northwestern Istria, on Saturday and Sunday.

The children joined forces with divers from Croatia and Slovenia in this campaign.

The main objective of the drive is to clear the sea bed of waste, but also draw attention to the global problem of sea pollution and raise public awareness of the importance of preserving the flora and fauna of the Adriatic Sea.

It is very important that children get into the habit of helping to preserve the sea environment, Economy and Sustainable Development Minsitry State Secretary Mario Siljeg said.

The campaign lasted several days, and the children were accommodated in the Veli Joze camp, where educational workshops were also organised.