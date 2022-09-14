Croatian ambassador refuses Bosnia’s demarche over Milanovic

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Ivan Sabolic on Wednesday refused a demarche sent to Croatia earlier today by BiH Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic due to unfounded accusations that President Zoran Milanovic had denied the Srebrenica genocide.

A statement delivered to the Croatian state news agency Hina said that during today’s meeting at the BiH Foreign Ministry, Sabolic “refused to accept the protest note over Croatian President Zoran Milanovic’s alleged statements on Srebrenica.”

“The ambassador refused to accept the protest note whose tone and content is based solely on completely unbacked claims, which the Office of the Croatian President qualified as lies,” the statement said.