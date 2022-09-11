Croatia wins the 2022 Men’s European Water Polo Championship

Share:







Source: REUTERS

Croatia won the 2022 Men's European Water Polo Championship after beating Hungary 10-9 in a dramatic final in Split on Saturday.

Among the spectators in the VIP section of the packed Spaladium Arena were Croatian President Zoran Milanović and his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak, Croatian Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Brnjac, Mayor of Split Ivica Puljak, and International Olympic Committee member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

President Milanovic, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković congratulated the Croatian national team on the victory.

It was the second European title for Croatia after winning gold in Zagreb in 2010.

Earlier on Saturday, Spain beat Italy 7-6 to win the bronze medal.