Croatia win bronze at European Shooting Championships

Source: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The Croatian men's shooting team - Petar Gorsa, Miran Maricic and Borna Petanjek - have won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the European Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Fighting for the bronze medal, the Croatian team beat the Finnish team 16-4.

The gold went to the Czech team which defeated the Austrian team in the finals 16-8.

This is the second medal for Croatia at the European Shooting Championships, with Miran Maricic having won a bronze in the 10m air rifle men event earlier this week.