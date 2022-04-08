Croatia to send €200k emergency aid to Ukraine

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia's government decided on Friday to send some 1.5 million kuna (€200,000) worth of aid to Ukraine, in response to Ukraine's request, state agency Hina reported.

In light of the constant danger to cultural heritage of the city of Lviv, Ukrainian museum workers have asked for help in the form of equipment to protect and evacuate objects of great cultural importance, and help has also been requested in the form of medical equipment (first aid kits), state agency Hina said.

Hina added that the material sent “comes from the available reserves and funds of the Ministry for Economy and Sustainable Development, that is, the Commodity Reserves Directorate, the Culture and Media Ministry, and the Ministry of the Interior, that is, the Civil Protection Directorate.”