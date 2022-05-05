Croatia to pledge €5m donation for Ukraine at the Warsaw donor conference

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia will give Ukraine a donation worth €5 million at a donor conference taking place in Warsaw on Thursday, which will be addressed virtually by Ukrainian President. Volodymyr Zelensky, state agency Hina said on Monday.

The Croatian government on Thursday decided to send Ukraine €4 million in financial aid plus €1 million worth of water and medicines donated by Croatian companies.

“Croatia knows what is means to be attacked and will continue helping Ukraine from the heart, and out of principle,” PM Andrej Plenkovic told reporters after arriving at the conference, organized by the Polish and Swedish governments.

The conference is co-hosted by Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson, in partnership with European Council President, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Plenkovic traveled to Poland together with Croatia’s Interior Minister, Davor Bozinovic, and is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the event, including a meeting with the outgoing prime minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa. The Polish Foreign Ministry on Monday said it expected “at least ten delegations” at the event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the conference virtually, and a Ukrainian delegation is also expected to arrive in the Polish capital. At the last donor conference organized in Warsaw in early April by the European Commission, the Canadian government and the Global Citizens organisation, more than €10 million was raised for Ukraine.