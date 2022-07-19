Croatia to introduce 10-day paid paternity leave

Share:







Source: Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash

"The amended Law on Maternity and Parental Allowances, which introduces paternity leave for employed and self-employed fathers, will go into force on 1 August this year," Croatian state news agency Hina said on Tuesday.

The funds required to implement the new allowance this year will amount to almost 91 million kuna (€12 million) and 273 million kuna (€36.4 million) on an annual basis as of next year.

The new entitlement, paternity leave, refers to employed and self-employed parents for the duration of 10 working days for one child, or 15 working days in the case of the birth of twins, triplets or simultaneous birth of several children. The right can be used until the child is six months old at the latest, and the father can use it regardless of the mother’s employment status.

The purpose of paternity leave is to allow fathers to be more involved in the care of children and participate in the early years of the child.

Wages will be paid in full during the time of this leave according to the Central State Office for Demography and Youth.