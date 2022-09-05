Croatia to get first batch of Pfizer omicron-adapted Covid-19 vaccine this week

Share:







Source: Daniel LEAL / AFP / Ilustracija

Vaccine boosters designed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to protect against the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, will be dispatched to Croatia on Tuesday, state news agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing a statement from the national institute for public health HZJZ.

The first delivery will include 187,200 booster shots which will be distributed to hospitals throughout the country. Also, 57,000 doses of Moderna’s modified Covid-19 booster vaccine are expected to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently approved these first two booster vaccines adapted for the new omicron strain, which have been developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

These boosters can be given to anyone who has already received two or three vaccine shots against Covid-19.