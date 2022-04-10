Croatia to commit an additional €100 mn to Ukrainian refugees

Share:







Source: Vanja Đurić/N1

Croatia will increase its assistance to the friendly Ukrainian people and as part of the Global Citizen Impact initiative commit an additional €100 million to Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday.

“As the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, we wish to express support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Plenkovic said in a Twitter post.

“Croatia pledges to commit an additional €100 million to Ukrainian refugees” to be taken in by Croatia, he said.

“In this difficult time for the Ukrainian people, we will continue with our support, solidarity and assistance, standing with Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, four million people have fled the country, according to UNHCR.

According to the latest data, there are more than 12,600 Ukrainian refugees in Croatia.