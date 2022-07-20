Croatia sends Canadair plane to help put out wildfire in Slovenia

Share:







Source: Matjaž Marušič / gasilska enota Nova Gorica

Croatia sent a Canadair CL-145 firefighting plane to Slovenia on Wednesday to help put out a wildfire in the Kostanjevica area of the Kras region, the Defence Ministry said.

The Canadair plane, which is part of the Croatian Air Force, was sent based on a request received through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“We have sent a Canadair to Slovenia to help our friends and neighbours who are fighting this large fire. I believe our firefighting plane will help protect the houses and properties in that area. Croatia is happy because it has top-notch pilots who help whenever that is necessary,” Defence Minister Mario Banozic said in a press release.