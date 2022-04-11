Croatia sees 19.3 pct drop in job seekers in March 2022

Share:







Source: Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

A total of 125,604 unemployed persons were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) at the end of March 2022, down by 3.7% from the previous month and by 19.3% from March 2021, state agency Hina said, re-publishing a press release from the state employment service.

March was the second month in a row to see a decline in the number of unemployed persons on a monthly level. There were 4,849 fewer of them compared with February. Compared with March 2021, their number decreased by 29,984.

Daily figures indicate that the number of unemployed persons will continue to fall in April as well. On Monday, 122,139 job seekers were registered with the HZZ, which is 3,465 fewer than at the end of March, and 23,702 vacancies were advertised.

In March, 13,181 job seeker signed up with the HZZ, 0.3% fewer than in March last year.

Neither Hina nor HZZ offered any explanation for the continuous drop.