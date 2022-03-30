Croatia restricts pesticides harmful to bees

Share:







Source: Pixabay

Croatian lawmakers on Wednesday expressed support for the ban on pesticides deemed hazardous to bees during the spring season, which was included in a new bill regulating pesticides.

The measure was proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture after beekeepers from the northern region of Medjimurje had reported in June 2020 millions of dead bees.

“It later turned out that this happened in part because of improper application of pesticides,” a senior official at the Ministry of Agriculture, Tugomir Majdak, told MPs during a debate on a new bill regulating sustainable use of pesticides. He added that beekeepers were paid compensation to cover their losses, but did not disclose the amount involved.

Majdak explained that anyone using pesticides in farming must report the exact type of chemical they are using to the national beekeepers’ association.

Speaking about sustainable farming, Majdak said that in Croatia more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) or some 10 percent of total farmland registered, has been planted with organically-grown products, and added that the government wants to increase the proportion further, as Croatia is currently “in the process of adopting an action plan” to spur organic farming.

Some MPs expressed concern that Russia’s aggression on Ukraine might impact the food markets, as well as the potential drought which might increase the need for more pesticides, Majdak said that the situation with crops is currently good.

“Some rainfall is expected, so there is no need for any additional use of pesticides,” Majdak replied. He confirmed that aerial spraying has been banned in Croatia, but warned that online sales of pesticides are not regulated by law.