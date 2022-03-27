Croatia reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Share:







Source: Igor Kralj / Pixsell / Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 961 new coronavirus cases and 11 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

There are currently 10,205 active cases, including 645 hospitalised patients, 40 of whom are on ventilators. There are also 7,145 people who are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered a total of 1,094,059 cases of COVID-19 since its first registered case on 25 February 2020, and 15,520 people have died as a consequence.

A total of 1,068,334 people have recovered, including 1,753 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 2,237,570 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 65.69% of the adult population.