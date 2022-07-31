Croatia reports 940 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 940 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases stands at 9,861, including 683 hospitalised patients, of whom 27 are placed on ventilators, while 5,941 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was reported in Croatia, 1,186,739 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,313 have died and 1,160,565 have recovered, including 1,501 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.57 per cent of the total population, or 70.85 per cent of adults, have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.81 per cent of adults have received two doses.