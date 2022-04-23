Croatia reports 894 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Share:







Source: Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Croatia has recorded 894 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 4,568, of whom 455 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 22 placed on ventilators, while 3,058 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,117,175 people have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,778 have died and 1,096,829 have recovered, including 649 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,762,146 people have tested for COVID-19 to date, including 3,899 in the last 24 hours.

By Friday, 5,240,151 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.47 per cent of the total population, or 70.74 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,312,689 people had received at least one dose and 2,241,102 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.66 per cent of the adult population.