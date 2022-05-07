Croatia reports 835 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Share:







Source: ilustracija: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Croatia has recorded 835 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 5,430, of whom 377 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 16 placed on ventilators, while 3,039 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,127,336 people have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,881 have died and 1,106,025 have recovered, including 765 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,810,816 people have tested for COVID-19 to date, including 3,265 in the last 24 hours.

By Fridayday, 5,246,531 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.50 per cent of the total population, or 70.77 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,313,633 people had received at least one dose and 2,242,438 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.70 per cent of the adult population.