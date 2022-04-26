Croatia reports 704 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Share:







Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP / ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 704 coronavirus cases, out of 4,596 tests, and 11 related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Tuesday.

There are 4,129 active cases, including 434 hospitalised patients, of whom 24 are on ventilators, while 2,895 persons are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,118,526 coronavirus cases and the death toll is 15,801.

A total of 2,241,286 people have been fully immunised, which is 68.67% of the adult population.