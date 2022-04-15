Croatia reports 668 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Share:







Source: Pexels / Photo by cottonbro

In the last 24 hours, 668 coronavirus cases, out of 2,871 tests, and five related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Friday.

There are 5,522 active cases, including 503 hospitalised patients, 24 of whom are on ventilators, while 3,372 persons are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,112,491 coronavirus cases, the death toll is 15,720, and 59.46% of the total population, i.e. 70.73% of adults, have been vaccinated against COVID, including 68.64% of adults fully.