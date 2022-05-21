Croatia reports 462 new COVID-19 cases, seven related deaths

Share:







Source: N1

Croatia has recorded 462 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

Currently there are 3,440 active cases in the country, including 264 persons who are hospitalised and of whom six are on ventilators.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Croatia, a total of 1,134,027 COVID cases have been registered and 15,961 people have died as a consequence.

A total of 1,676 people are self-isolating.

So far 4,856,461 people have been tested, including 2,524 in the past 24 hours.

By Friday, 5,250,900 doses of a COVID vaccine had been administered, and 59.51 per cent of the total population, or 70.78 per cent of adults, had been vaccinated.