Croatia reports 37 COVID-19 cases, two related deaths

Source: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Croatia has recorded 37 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team said on Monday.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,619, including 263 persons who are hospitalised and of whom five are on ventilators.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Croatia on 25 February 2020, a total of 1,134,269 COVID cases have been registered and 15,968 people have died as a consequence.

A total of 1,184 people are self-isolating.

So far 4,859,993 people have been tested, including 896 in the past 24 hours.

By Sunday, 5,250,955 doses of a COVID vaccine had been administered, and 59.51 per cent of the total population, or 70.78 per cent of adults, had been vaccinated.