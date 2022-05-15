Croatia reports 345 new COVID-19 infections, five related deaths

Share:







Source: Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

In the last 24 hours 345 coronavirus cases, out of 2,930 tests, and five related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

There are 4,115 active cases, including 356 hospitalised patients, 15 of whom are on ventilators, while 2,154 persons are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,131,450 coronavirus cases and the death toll is 15,930.

A total of 70.78% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 68.71% of adults have been fully vaccinated.