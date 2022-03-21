Croatia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Share:







Croatia has recorded 292 new coronavirus cases and 16 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 9,488. Among them are 677 infected people who have been hospitalised and 40 of them of them are on ventilators, while 7,514 people are self-isolating.

A total of 4,623,826 people have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date, including 1,679 in the last 24 hours.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,084,304 people have been registered as having been infected with the novel virus, of whom 15,451 have died and 1,059,365 have recovered, including 1,485 in the last 24 hours.

By Sunday, 5,216,368 COVID vaccine doses have been administered, with 56.91 per cent of the total population, or 67.69 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,309,480 people have received at least one dose and 2,236,175 of them have been fully vaccinated, which is 65.66 per cent of the adult population.