Croatia reports 14.4 mn arrivals, 82.6 mn overnight stays year to date

Source: Moritz Bechert/Pixabay/Ilustracija

According to data from the eVisitor system, this year Croatia has been visited by 14.4 million tourists who have generated 82.6 million overnight stays, which are increases of 42% and 28% respectively compared to 2021.

The latest figures account for 90% of the arrivals and 96% of the overnights stays reported in 2019, which saw record-high tourism figures.

The number of overnight stays so far has been the highest in Istria and Split-Dalmatia counties, Kvarner, and in Zadar and Dubrovnik-Neretva counties.

Guests from Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria and Poland account for the largest number of overnight stays this year.

Currently 943,000 tourists are staying in the country, including 846,000 foreign visitors.