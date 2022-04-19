Croatia reports 116 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Share:







Source: Pexels / Photo by cottonbro

In the past 24 hours, 116 coronavirus cases, out of 2,015 tests, and ten related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Tuesday.

There are 3,463 active cases, including 505 hospitalised patients, of whom 22 are on ventilators, while 1,843 persons are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,113,663 coronavirus cases and the death toll is 15,752, while 59.46% of the population, or 70.73% of adults, has been vaccinated, including 68.64% of adults fully.