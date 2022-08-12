Croatia reports 1,094 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Share:







Source: Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash / Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 1,094 new COVID cases and 11 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Friday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 7,760, of whom 631 are hospitalized and 25 of them are on ventilators, while 5,276 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,198,898 COVID cases have been recorded in Croatia; 16,472 patients have died as a consequence and 1,174,666 have recovered, including 1,508 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 59.58% of the total population, or 70.86% of adults, have been vaccinated.